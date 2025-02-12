Water main break located, boil-water advisory continues in Prince George’s Co.

Parts of southern Prince George's County, Maryland, are under a boil-water advisory following a water main break, WSSC Water said Tuesday.

The advisory began after a water main break on Tuesday.

WSSC spokesperson Lyn Riggins said Tuesday afternoon the water main break was difficult to locate because the issue started after dark and it was ultimately off the road in a wooded area.

“It’s just off the Beltway near 214, so you’re not going to see it when you’re driving down the road,” Riggins told WTOP. “That’s why it took a while to find it this morning because it was a little bit off the beaten path.”

According to the utility company, the area affected originally identified customers “south of MD 4 (Pennsylvania Avenue)” being effected. However, just before 6 a.m., WSSC said nearby communities north and east of Maryland Route 4 are also under the advisory.

WSSC is distributing bottled water to impacted customers at these locations until 5 p.m. on Wednesday:

Marlo Furniture 3300 Marlo Lane, Forestville

Rosecroft Raceway 6336 Rosecroft Drive, Ft. Washington

Cosca Park 11000 Thrift Road, Clinton

On Tuesday afternoon, WSSC posted a video on X that showed parts of the water main being delivered to be installed.

A new section of 54-inch diameter water main arrives as crews work in a wooded area of I-495 near 214 in Southern Prince George’s County to repair the large pipe that broke early this morning. Complete details including info on the Boil Water Advisory ▶️ https://t.co/gEZeY8Z2tp pic.twitter.com/U7KSgOQ3I9 — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) February 11, 2025

Riggins said that the water distribution system in southern Prince George’s County had already started to refill, so customers in that impacted area who had low water pressure or no water are slowly starting to see the water service restored.

But she said that doesn’t mean the advisory is lifted.

“It is very important to stress that customers in that impacted area of southern Prince George’s County are under a boil water advisory,” she said. “So what that means is, when your water returns, water for consumption needs to be brought to a rolling boil for one minute and cooled before any consumption.”

Crews located the broken 54-inch diameter water main just before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday along the outer loop of Interstate 495 near the Maryland Route 214 interchange, WSSC Water said in a statement. They isolated the break and began making repairs.

There is no timeframe on when repairs will be completed or when the advisory will be lifted.

Customers can use an interactive map on WSSC Water’s website to see if they live within the impacted area.

It said affected customers who do have any water coming from their taps should bring it to a rolling boil for a minute then allow it to cool before:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing baby food and formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

WSSC Water also said to discard “all stored water, drinks or ice made recently.”

In response to the water main break, Prince George’s County Public Schools said multiple schools located in the affected areas would be closed on Tuesday. Check WTOP’s closings page for the latest on changes to schedules.

WTOP’s Valerie Bonk contributed to this report.

