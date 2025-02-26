What some early primary voters are saying in Prince George’s Co.

Early primary voters have begun casting their ballots in the primary election for the next Prince George’s County executive.

Polls at nine early voting locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland, opened their doors on Wednesday, giving area Democrats and Republicans seven days to nominate their respective candidates for county executive during the primary election.

Nine Democrats and three Republicans are on the ballot to finish the county executive term started by Sen. Angela Alsobrooks at the end of 2022. Alsobrooks left her post as county executive to run for Senate against Republican Larry Hogan, whom she defeated in November.

Nothing about the county executive race, or the District 5 County Council race, will be seen as a referendum on where things stand nationally. But voters said what’s happening in D.C. did help to reinforce the importance of voting and making their voices heard.

“I think that’s why a lot of us are out here voting,” said Sasha Varner, who voted at the Kentland Community Center in Landover.

What mattered to her?

“Our streets, our tax dollars and education,” she said.

Varner said the effort put forth by different candidates was impressive, citing the abundance of pamphlets and town halls held around the county in recent weeks.

“I have children in public schools, so those things are very important to me,” she said. “I was very tuned in to things that affect the school system.”

Outside the South Bowie Community Center, Michelle Hudson also listed schools and taxes as her top concerns, and she was voting for the candidate who might best help the county adjust to what’s happening in D.C.

In her view, she said, things have been getting better around the county.

“I think it’s the commitment to trying to make a change,” she said. “We know nothing happens overnight, but I think leaders are starting to be more in touch with what their constituents are saying.”

She hoped whoever wins will pay more attention to crime in other parts of the county, even if it’s not a huge problem in Bowie right now.

To vote in the special primary election, voters must be registered and affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties. Check your registration here.

During early voting, polls will be open from:

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday

On Election Day, March 4, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ballot drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The location of each drop box is available online.

The early voting started weeks after county residents were given the option to receive absentee ballots in the mail, and the board of elections said more than 49,000 people have already voted that way.

