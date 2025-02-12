Council Chair Jolene Ivey drops out of Prince George’s County executive race

At-Large County Council Member Jolene Ivey confirmed she is dropping out of the Prince George’s County executive race.

About a dozen people are on the ballot to replace Angela Alsobrooks as Prince George’s County executive, but one of the bigger names on the list just announced the end of her campaign.

At-Large County Council Member Jolene Ivey, who currently chairs the council, confirmed to WTOP she was dropping out of the race.

“I want to thank all of my volunteers and supporters for standing with me,” Ivey said in a statement. “I look forward to continue fighting for the people of Prince George’s County as a member of the County Council.”

The story was first reported by WTOP’s partners at 7News; Reporter Brad Bell said Ivey was dropping out for reasons that are “personal, financial and practical.”

Early voting in the primary begins in two weeks, and it’s not clear who she’ll be throwing her support behind instead. Primary Election Day is set for March 4, with the general election scheduled for early June.

The council’s other at-large member, Calvin Hawkins, is also in the race, as is former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and current State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Hawkins issued a statement following Ivey’s announcement.

“County Council Chair Jolene Ivey’s leadership has been pivotal in moving Prince George’s County forward in a positive and productive direction. I want to take this moment to express my gratitude for her years of public service and her commitment to the residents of Prince George’s County,” he said.

Maryland State Sen. Alonzo Washington, as well as Tonya Sweat, Ron Hunt, Marcellus Crews and Albert Slocum also remain in the race on the Democratic side.

