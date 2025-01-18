2 dead after truck veers off Arlington Memorial Bridge; another body found in Potomac River

Rescue divers have recovered another body from the Potomac River after a crash Thursday night that sent a white pickup truck off the Arlington Memorial Bridge and into the icy waters below, killing the driver.

U.S. Park Police said the body of another person was discovered on Friday afternoon, as divers were recovering the submerged pickup truck.

The driver of the truck that careened off the bridge received “advanced life support” by responders on the scene and was later transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. U.S. Park Police told WTOP on Friday morning the driver died from their injuries at an area hospital.

The driver has not yet been identified.

D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said at a news conference Thursday evening that the ice on top of the river made the rescue effort “much more complicated.”

“The divers have equipment for conditions like this. It’s hard work, it’s very dangerous. So not only are they dealing with cold weather, they’re dealing with the currents, they’re dealing with limited access,” Donnelly said.

Two people were inside the other car involved in the crash; one was taken to a local hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, Donnelly said. The other denied receiving medical care.

The bridge was shut down for several hours, but reopened overnight. Donnelly said crews would return Friday morning to assess how to best get the vehicle out of the river.

U.S. Park Police is leading the investigation into the crash. The agency said it will also be launching a criminal investigation into the collision.

This isn’t the only major crash to occur on the bridge in recent years.

In September of 2022, a pickup truck crashed into the south balustrade, sending large pieces of the railing onto the ground near the river. The vehicle’s rear end remained on the sidewalk.

In February of 2013, a car also crashed through the bridge railing and landed in the Potomac River. The driver survived.

WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

