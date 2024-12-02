‘Why this guy?’: Prince George’s Co. leader praises community activist fatally shot in Largo

Not many details are known about the shooting that left Cornelius McDonald dead. What is not scarce is the praise those who knew him are offering.

Not many details are known about the shooting early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left Cornelius McDonald dead. What is not scarce is the praise those who knew and worked with him are offering.

McDonald, a well-known community leader in the D.C. area, was shot and killed outside Jasper’s Restaurant on Lottsford Road in the Lake Arbor section of Prince George’s County.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 a.m. and McDonald, 33, died at the scene. Police are investigating whether he argued with someone inside the restaurant moments before he was shot, according to a news release.

“Why? Why this guy?” asked Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay. “It makes it worse when you know it’s somebody in a community working against the very thing that they died from.”

Blegay represents District 6, the area where McDonald was killed. The council member had high praise for his work in the community, especially his efforts to bring attention to mental health challenges faced by young people. He established a nonprofit organization called “Stay Solid” in Southeast D.C. for that very purpose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Youth Mental Health Awareness (@staysolidmh)

“Any homicide is detrimental to the community,” Blegay said.

McDonald’s family issued the following statement:

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Cornelius ‘Neal’ McDonald, a cherished leader, advocate, and pillar of our community. Neal’s unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others was evident in everything he did. His mission to shed light on mental health within inner-city communities and his passionate efforts to combat gun violence were nothing short of inspiring.

Neal was not just a voice of reason but a beacon of hope. He spent his days touring local high schools, sharing his powerful message with students and encouraging them to confront their mental health challenges with courage and authenticity. His ability to connect with young people and motivate them to strive for a better future was a gift that touched countless lives.

Neal’s passion for creating a safer, more compassionate world will forever leave an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing him. His loss is a monumental one, not only to his family and friends but also to the many individuals and communities who benefited from his tireless efforts.

As we grapple with this devastating loss, we ask for privacy to mourn and reflect. Neal’s legacy will continue to inspire us to pursue his vision—a world where every person can thrive, free of violence, and supported in their journey toward mental wellness.

Our hearts are heavy, but we are committed to honoring Neal’s memory by carrying forward the work he held so dear. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.