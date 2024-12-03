DC man charged in fatal shooting of Prince George’s County community activist

A man accused of fatally shooting a community activist following an argument outside of a restaurant in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Saturday is in custody, police said.

Terrelle Bailey, 35, of Northwest D.C., was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in last weekend’s shooting that killed Cornelius McDonald, of Upper Marlboro.

McDonald, 33, is well-known in the D.C. region for his work to bring attention to mental health challenges faced by young people.

In a news release, police said the shooting happened at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, outside Jasper’s Restaurant on Lottsford Road in the Lake Arbor section of Prince George’s County.

The two men were customers at the restaurant and had reportedly been arguing before the shooting occurred, Prince George’s County police said. Bailey and McDonald didn’t know each other before the confrontation, officials noted.

Police have asked anyone with information to call a detective at 301-516-2512.

Bailey is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In an interview with WTOP on Sunday, Prince George’s County Council member Wala Blegay praised McDonald for his activism, which included establishing “Stay Solid,” a nonprofit organization in Southeast D.C. that advocates for young adults’ mental health.

“Why? Why this guy?” said Blegay. “It makes it worse when you know it’s somebody in a community working against the very thing that they died from.”

McDonald’s family said he had toured local high schools to talk about the importance of mental health.

“As we grapple with this devastating loss, we ask for privacy to mourn and reflect. Neal’s legacy will continue to inspire us to pursue his vision — a world where every person can thrive, free of violence, and supported in their journey toward mental wellness,” his family wrote in a statement.

WTOP’s Alan Etter contributed to this report.

