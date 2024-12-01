Prince George’s Co. Festival of Lights features more than 2.5 million lights, and it’s free on Christmas Day

Enjoy three miles of holiday scenes made up of more than 2.5 million lights during Prince George's County's Festival of Lights in Maryland this season at Watkins Regional Park.

It’s open everyday, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., through Jan. 1 at Watkins Regional Park.

“It’s a time-honored tradition here in Prince George’s County,” Angel Waldron, spokesperson for the county’s Department of Parks & Recreation told WTOP.

New this year is a hayride through the displays. It happens every Saturday at the top of the hour and preregistration is required.

Waldron says that the preparation to get those displays up every year starts in September.

“It’s a massive undertaking every year but we’re glad to do it,” she said. “It’s about a two-month process for our staff to set up the entire park.”

The displays include a 54-foot tree that shines with 300,000 lights of its own.

“The lights are synchronized to blink with the sound of the music that plays,” Waldron said of the tree.

Tickets are sold at the gate, but they’re cheaper on the county’s website.

And to make it even more festive, it will be free on Christmas Day.

“It’s completely free on Dec. 25, we just ask that folks bring a canned good that we can donate to families in need throughout the county,” Waldron said.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

