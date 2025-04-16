Prince George’s Co. draws White House ire after ICE arrests Guatemalan man charged in brother’s death

The White House is taking aim at Maryland's Prince George's County after a Guatemalan man was charged in connection with the death of his brother.

Back in August, 32-year-old Rene Pop-Chub was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 45-year-old Cristanos Pop-Chub. Prosecutors said Cristanos died during an argument at a home near Central Avenue in the Walker Mill area.

Last week, the County Department of Corrections released Rene Pop-Chub ahead of a scheduled court date. He was then taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Hyattsville on Saturday.

The White House said in a statement he was “released back onto the streets despite an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement immigration detainer request — a result of the county’s ‘sanctuary’ policies.” It also said releasing him is the latest example of “sanctuary jurisdictions” endangering the life of the Americans who live there.

Immigration officials said Rene Pop-Chub crossed the U.S. border illegally three times since 2013.

As of Wednesday, he’s facing charges for murder, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to ICE.

“The arrest of Rene Pop-Chub underscores the critical importance of cooperation between federal and local counterparts,” said ICE Baltimore Acting Field Office Director Nikita Baker.

“When jurisdictions refuse to honor our immigration detainers, they put their own communities at risk — as was the case here, where a dangerous illegal alien charged with murder and assault was released back onto the streets,” Baker said in a statement. “Thanks to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our officers, this individual has been taken back into custody. Their work ensures that he will now face justice and will no longer pose a threat to public safety in Maryland.”

ICE’s statement contradicts a policy passed in 2019 that limits Prince George’s County’s cooperation with the agency, amid President Donald Trump’s warning of a potential nationwide immigration enforcement sweep.

It states that the only two elements that will trigger county cooperation with ICE are individuals targeted for federal immigration enforcement who are involved in either gangs or violence.

In response to the arrest, Acting County Executive Tara Jackson defended the county’s actions surrounding Rene Pop-Chub’s release, stating an ICE agent was on-site and communicated with corrections staff.

“Prince George’s County remains committed to working with our federal partners within the bounds of the law and in a manner that protects the constitutional rights of all individuals in our custody,” Jackson said in a statement.

