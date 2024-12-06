How Prince George’s Co. police aim to make sure the holiday presents you buy make it inside your home

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are launching a holiday shopping safety initiative aimed at protecting shoppers, businesses and delivery drivers.

In the iconic cartoon, Dr. Seuss’ Grinch stole all the Whos’ Christmases, breaking into homes and taking every last present. In the weeks ahead, police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will be watching not just shopping centers, but also your neighborhood to make sure no copycat Grinches can take your presents before you even get them inside.

The police department announced that it’s launching a “Safe Shopper” initiative aimed at protecting shoppers, businesses and delivery drivers.

“We have increased our uniformed and plainclothes patrols,” police officer Emily Austin said. “We’re going to focus on the popular shopping centers in the county.”

That could mean uniformed officers walking in and around stores.

“In addition to our uniformed officers, there will be officers who are in plain clothes … making sure people are able to go to and from their car, to a store and do so safely,” Austin said. “Any suspicious activity that an officer may observe, they’ll have the opportunity to interject.”

Delivery drivers, whether in trucks or personal vehicles, are also part of this initiative.

Police will be “taking note of where delivery trucks are parked and evaluating that area to ensure that our delivery drivers are safe,” Austin said, adding that they will also plan to focus on “neighborhoods that are receiving a lot of deliveries” over the coming weeks.

“So that we can have that presence and let those porch pirates know we are here, we see you,” she said.

They’re also offering up some advice and safety reminders for both delivery drivers and those who are working inside brick-and-mortar stores this season.

“Whether you’re one of those delivery drivers using your personal car to make these deliveries, or you’re just a shopper, stopping in a convenience store to grab a quick gift card, don’t leave your vehicle running,” Austin said. “Keep your keys with you. Whatever items you have, don’t leave them visible inside of your car.”

That last sentence holds true for those working at stores around the county, too.

“I know there might be a lot of online orders or particularly a hot item that the release date is published on your website,” Austin said. “New shoes or a new cellphone is going to be having a certain release date. Everybody has access to that information, so keep your items and your merchandise secured.”

As much as police are hoping to be able to help keep you safe over the coming weeks, they’re also asking for your help.

“Work with us by letting us know if you see anything suspicious,” Austin said. “If you ever see anything suspicious while you’re out shopping, please don’t hesitate to call us.”

