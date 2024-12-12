Developer wants town of Bladensburg to stop trying to annex old hospital site

The development team caught in the middle of an annexation battle between two Maryland towns is clearly irked by the new drama and isn't mincing words about how it wants this sudden situation to play out.

Chuck Porcari, part of the development team of Urban Atlantic and Hometeam5 said what Bladensburg is doing in terms of its annexation effort of the old Prince George’s Hospital site goes against everything they’ve spent years working on.

“The development team crafted its winning bid to redevelop the former Prince George’s County Hospital site around the idea of the site evolving into a town square in the heart of Cheverly,” Porcari said. “It has always been our intention to make this project the beating heart of Cheverly.”

The project’s current timelines expect more than a thousand new homes to go with brand-new retail, office space, and a hotel which will all be within a short walk of the Cheverly Metro Station. The $500 million project is expected to be completed in 2028.

Porcari said they’ve been working with a long list of civic groups to get everyone in Cheverly on board with the plans.

“From the issuance of the RFP and the development of this team’s winning response, our efforts have been focused on assuring that Cheverly Hill will be an integral and valued complement to the town of Cheverly,” Porcari said.

How would the project fit into the town of Bladensburg instead?

“Frankly, from our end, it’s difficult to see,” said Porcari.

His team sent a letter this week to the town of Bladensburg that asked town leaders to not move further with this plan.

“The annexation of a proposed development project without any initial discussions with us is highly unusual,” Porcari said, a sentiment that was also repeated almost to the word by Porcari’s developers in a letter to Bladensburg.

“There are fiscal and viability implications for both the jurisdiction seeking annexation and the development project being annexed,” the developers said in the letter.

A public hearing is scheduled next Thursday in Bladensburg, and a final vote on the matter could follow. Cheverly has already promised it would take Bladensburg to court over the matter if it proceeds.

