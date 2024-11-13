Former Prince George’s County Council member sentenced to 1 year for felony theft scheme, perjury

Former Prince George’s County Council member Mel Franklin has been sentenced to one year in prison on charges of felony theft scheme and perjury.

Mel Franklin served as District 9 Council member and At Large Council member in the Prince George's County, Maryland, legislature until his unexpected resignation on June 14, 2024. (Courtesy Prince George's County Council) Mel Franklin served as District 9 Council member and At Large Council member in the Prince George's County, Maryland, legislature until his unexpected resignation on June 14, 2024. (Courtesy Prince George's County Council) Former Prince George’s County Council member Mel Franklin has been sentenced to one year in prison on charges of felony theft scheme and perjury after transferring funds from his campaign committee to his personal bank account.

Judge Mark Crooks sentenced Franklin to five years, with all but one year suspended in an Annapolis, Maryland, courtroom Wednesday afternoon. After Franklin serves one year in prison, he will be on probation for three years and pay back the stolen money in three installments of $44,389 each.

Franklin used funds from his campaign committee to pay for expenses such as international trips, hotel rooms and cosmetic procedures for himself and a friend. Prosecutors said he then submitted false campaign finance reports to the state board of elections, under penalty of perjury.

When he pleaded guilty last August, Franklin was ordered to pay restitution of $133,168.67 to his campaign committee, as part of a plea agreement with the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.

That money will be donated to a nonprofit: Excellence in Education Foundation for Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“I’m proud of our office’s efforts to uncover this fraud and continue to hold elected officials accountable for their wrongful actions,” State Prosecutor Charlton Howard said in a news release. “We hope that this dissuades others who may seek to use their official position for personal gain or to interfere with the integrity of Maryland elections.”

Prosecutors had requested a sentence of five years, arguing his crimes had eroded the public’s trust in the elections process and that he’s used the committee’s account “as a piggy bank.”

They also noted Franklin had previously faced legal issues in Maryland, in November 2016, he was charged with driving under the influence after crashing into another vehicle and leaving the scene. Prosecutors pointed to the charge as evidence he hadn’t learned his lesson.

But Franklin’s attorney argued the former council member had already felt ramifications from his crimes by losing his reputation and his law license. During the time period he stole the funds, the defense noted Franklin had experienced personal issues such as the loss of his mother.

Crooks called the sentence “an involuntary period of quietude.”

Before the sentence was handed down, Franklin expressed regret and apologized for his “mistakes.”

His father spoke on his behalf and his siblings were in the courtroom.

Prosecutors declined to comment outside of court and Franklin, along with his attorneys, exited through the side of the building.

He’s scheduled to report to prison on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

More than $120K of campaign funds used on debt, loans, cosmetic procedures

Beginning in 2020 and through October 2023, prosecutors said the former council member embezzled more than $124,000 from his campaign committee, “Friends of Mel Franklin.”

Franklin said he used the money to pay off debt and loans and to pay for rent, online subscriptions and cosmetic procedures for himself and a close friend.

He stepped down from his seat in June 2024 after serving on the council for 14 years.

Though Maryland law requires that candidates stay separated from the finances and instead elect a treasurer, prosecutors said Franklin was the only person who had access to his campaign committee finances since 2010.

In a similar scheme, prosecutors said Franklin embezzled another $8,718 from his campaign account to third parties to pay for his personal expenses from 2021 through December 2023. That money was used on hotel stays and cosmetic procedures, among other purchases.

According to prosecutors, Franklin again falsified information on reports filed with the Maryland State Board of Elections.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.