Prince George’s Co. moves to crack down on loud noises

The Prince George's County Council is considering a new proposal to crack down on excessive noise, aligning with Maryland laws.

No one likes a noisy neighbor, or excessive noise that comes from people loudly passing their way past one’s property. But the laws surrounding noise in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have become somewhat outdated, with the current state laws stronger than the county’s rules.

After some incidents in his own district, County Council member Tom Dernoga said it’s needlessly confusing — and county laws can’t be weaker than state’s.

“I don’t think noise pollution gets the level of concern that it deserves,” Dernoga said, when his proposal to tighten laws surrounding noise was first discussed in a committee meeting in late September. It passed that committee unanimously on Thursday after a few tweaks and amendments were added.

Dernoga says he feels noise isn’t just a quality-of-life issue.

“Exposure to loud noise has been shown to result in uncontrollable stress, which can result in alteration in mood, as well as hormonal and nervous system changes in healthy subjects,” said Dernoga.

The new proposal would cap acceptable noise levels in residential areas during the daytime at 65 decibels, with exceptions for yard work and snow removal, as well as protected speech, among a long list of other things.

However, it also calls on the county to raise money to buy equipment that can measure vibrations coming from loud properties.

Those who ride ATVs, dirt bikes or similar pieces of equipment must also stay at least 300 feet away from residential properties unless they can stay under the noise limit.

The legislation heads to the full council for a final vote in the coming weeks. If it passes there, fines for noise violations would start at $1,000 and go up to $1,500 for subsequent violations, once the council also finishes passing a bill to increase fines.

