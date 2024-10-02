2 arrested in killing of Capitol Heights tire shop employee

Two men have been arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of a 41-year-old Bladensburg man at a tire shop, according to Prince George's County police in Maryland.

Two men have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 41-year-old Bladensburg man at a tire shop, according to police in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Authorities said Ronnell Hardy, 43, of Capitol Heights, and Avery Eccles, 42, of Upper Marlboro, have been charged in connection with the killing of 41-year-old Anthony Okoye in September, according to a news release from police.

Hardy and Eccles are being charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as other related charges.

Officers were sent to the 1200 block of Marblewood Ave. to perform a welfare check around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 14, according to police. That’s when they found Okoye, who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

Okoye “was the kind of guy who doesn’t have any problem at all,” according to co-worker Hugo Amadi, as WTOP’s John Domen reported last month.

“The guy was one of the best colleagues I have,” Amadi said.

“Everybody was like, ‘My man, my man, that’s my man, that’s my man,’” he added about Okoye’s relationship with customers.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help the investigation to call 301-516-2512 to speak with a homicide detective.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.