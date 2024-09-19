Prince George’s Co. police search for suspects in killing of tire shop worker

Police are still looking for two suspects who killed a man working inside a Capitol Heights, Maryland, tire shop Saturday.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Anthony Okoye of Bladensburg, according to Prince George’s County police.

“He was the kind of guy who doesn’t have any problem at all,” said Hugo Amadi, a co-worker.

He said Okoye had worked at Ameritech Tires for almost a year, after immigrating to the U.S. from Africa.

“The guy was one of the best colleagues I have,” Amadi said.

“Everybody was like, ‘My man, my man, that’s my man, that’s my man,'” he added about Okoye’s relationship with customers.

It’s not clear what led the two suspects allegedly involved in Okoye’s death to shoot him. He was shot and killed around 6:30 a.m. last Saturday morning after an argument.

Surveillance images provide clear views of the suspects in the case. But it’s not clear what prompted the argument.

“Maybe he was asking them something,” Amadi said. “The next thing, the guy shot him two times … But you couldn’t hear it well.”

Okoye died a short time after he was taken to the hospital on Saturday. Police said the suspects were seen leaving in a dark colored four-door Mercedes.

Prince George’s County police are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

