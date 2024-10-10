10 Prince George’s Co. students charged in connection with school threats

Ten students in Prince George's County, Maryland, have been charged in connection with multiple school threats so far this academic year.

Ten students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have been charged in connection with multiple school threats so far this academic year.

The students charged are between 13 and 16 years old.

Prince George’s County police said in a news release that they investigated 47 school-related threats at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

The department said they “will continue to aggressively investigate all threats of violence at county schools,” which are mostly spread through social media.

Additionally, police recognized four more juveniles younger than 13 years old who were connected to those threats. They can’t be charged under Maryland law, according to police.

Police are pleading with parents to have conversations with their kids about this serious matter for the safety of students and staff.

“We take each threat seriously and when possible, we will charge those responsible,” the department said in the release.

Online threats have been on the rise in the D.C. region since the Apalachee High School shooting in Georgia in September, which left four people dead. In that same month, a Maryland teen was arrested after posting threats on social media aimed at D.C.-area schools.

Three Prince George’s County schools — Central High School, Kipp Elementary and Crossland High School — also faced a threat of a shooting that was scheduled for Sept. 25.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.