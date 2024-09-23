Teen girl in critical condition after being shot in Seat Pleasant

A teenage girl was shot in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday afternoon and is in critical condition, police say.

Police said they found the girl near the corner off Seat Pleasant Drive on 69th Place with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was rushed to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Seat Pleasant Police department said the girl is in stable condition.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

