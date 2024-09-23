Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Teen girl in critical…

Teen girl in critical condition after being shot in Seat Pleasant

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

September 23, 2024, 9:58 PM

A teenage girl was shot in Seat Pleasant, Maryland, Monday afternoon and is in critical condition, police say.

Police said they found the girl near the corner off Seat Pleasant Drive on 69th Place with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was rushed to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Seat Pleasant Police department said the girl is in stable condition.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

(Courtesy Google Maps)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ana Golden

Ana Golden is an Associate Producer for WTOP. Ana attended Emerson College and studied Journalism and Political Communication. While at Emerson, she worked as an associate producer for her school’s TV station, interned on senate and gubernatorial campaigns, and worked as a news anchor on 88.9 WER.

ana.golden@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up