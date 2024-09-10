‘It’s an investment in our future’: New schools being constructed in Prince George’s Co.

Margaret Brent Elementary School is now officially under construction after a groundbreaking ceremony in New Carrollton, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Margaret Brent Elementary School is now officially under construction after a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning. The state-of-the-art facility on Lamont Terrace in New Carrollton, Maryland, will serve 850 students in pre-K through fifth grade.

“This new building isn’t just a place for learning, it’s an investment in our future,” fifth grader Okoro Kalu said during the ceremony. “This school will be here for many years, helping students like me grow up and make a difference in the world.”

The elementary school will be energy efficient and sustainable, featuring expansive windows, solar power, new technology and plenty of outdoor space.

“We’re ready for this school to come,” said New Carrollton Mayor Katrina Dodro.

When picturing the school’s opening, Dodro said, “Kids are here playing together on playgrounds, learning with new technology, walking to school because they’re citizens who live in New Carrollton.”

Over the course of the next four years, a total of eight cutting-edge new schools will be built in Prince George’s County. Shawn Matlock is the director of the PGCPS Blueprint Schools Project; all this construction is part of Phase II.

“Students get this 21st century educational environment, open walls, open library spaces,” Matlock said. “We’re trying to move things forward, both from an operational standpoint, but also from children just learning to love their environment and giving them a place to go where they feel like they’re valued.”

Phase II also includes a 30-year maintenance plan and the demolition of older facilities. The $800 million project is being financed through the Community Equity Investment Program, a public-private partnership that lets community members participate in crowdfunding investments.

“In order to really get to this particular point, it was a long road and long journey,” said Superintendent Millard House. “It will show the county that all students are deserving of the best quality facility possible.”

There will also be groundbreaking ceremonies for Robert Frost K-8 School in New Carrollton, Templeton Elementary School in Landover and Fairwood Elementary School in Bowie.

Construction for Margaret Brent Elementary School is scheduled to be completed in July 2026.

“We can’t wait to see what’s ahead in our new school,” Kalu said. “I know it’s going to be an amazing place for kids like me to learn, dream big and grow into the leaders of tomorrow.”

