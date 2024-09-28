Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » A new deal to…

A new deal to provide more opportunity for students at Bowie State University

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 28, 2024, 4:00 PM

President Aminta H. Breaux during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&amp;M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
President Aminta H. Breaux during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Courtesy Bowie State University
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&amp;M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Courtesy Bowie State University
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&amp;M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Courtesy Bowie State University
Students present their research at an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Students present their research at an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.
(Courtesy Bowie State University)
Courtesy Bowie State University
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&amp;M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Courtesy Bowie State University
(1/5)
President Aminta H. Breaux during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&amp;M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&amp;M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&amp;M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Students present their research at an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)
Students interact with Red, an 18-year-old screech owl, during an MOU signing with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service between Bowie State University, Alabama A&amp;M and Bethune-Cookman University, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Courtesy Bowie State University)

For Bowie State University students interested in environmental conservation, a new doorway is opening. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has signed an agreement with the Maryland university to expand its recruiting efforts there as part of an effort aimed at historically Black colleges and universities.

“We are a government agency. We work on behalf of all Americans. Our mission is to work with others to protect, enhance, conserve plants and animals for all Americans. We cannot do our work if our agency doesn’t represent and look like the Americans that we serve,” said Siva Sundaresan, deputy director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency is also signing agreements with two other HBCUs, Bethune-Cookman University, in Florida, and Alabama A&M University.

Bowie students won’t have far to travel to take advantage of this new opportunity to study nature.

“We have a National Wildlife Refuge that’s adjacent to Bowie State University … so it’s an incredible opportunity for students to get classroom experience and classroom knowledge, and then be able to get out into the field, out on the ground, and so it captures their mind and their hearts,” said Wendi Weber, northeast regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Representatives from the federal agency and the schools signed an agreement Friday aimed at increasing the agency’s racial diversity.

“I want to applaud the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for partnering in this endeavor … the ultimate goal is to introduce green jobs and a workforce to underrepresented populations that our HBCUs are serving,” said Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux.

The agreement is in line with an executive order signed by President Joe Biden to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in the federal workforce.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

duliano@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up