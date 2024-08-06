Man fatally stabbed outside Prince George’s Co. business

A man is dead after being stabbed in Beltsville, Maryland, Monday night, according to Prince George's County police.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near Rhode Island and Baltimore avenues, according to a social media post from Prince George’s County police.

First responders found the man wounded and unresponsive outside a business. He died at the scene.

Officers are working to establish a suspect and motive, police said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released. Police haven’t offered a description of a possible suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact PGCrimeSolvers.

Here’s a map of where police said the stabbing happened.

