Limited water advisory lifted for parts of Prince George’s County

WSCC Water is asking customers in southern Prince George's County, Maryland, to limit their water usage to help avoid a Boil Water Advisory and preserve water.

Those who live in the Camp Springs area of southern Prince George’s County, Maryland, no longer need to worry about limiting their water use.

On Monday, WSCC Water began asking customers to use less water to help avoid a boil water advisory and preserve water in case of a fire.

WSCC said crews finished restoring water flow to the Camp Springs water tank Tuesday morning, but had still been urging limiter water use as the tank filled with water. The tanks have now reached a level where the advisory can be safely lifted.

The advisory impacted nearly 1,400 customers in the area. They had been asked to stop all outside water use, take shorter showers, limit flushing and the use of washers and dryers.

Parts of the D.C. area have been under an ongoing drought for weeks, with only brief relief after Tropical Depression Debby came through last week. Debby improved river levels and stream flows, which is what the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin expected.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

