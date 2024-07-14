Prince George’s Co. helping students get school supplies for the new year

Prince George's County, Maryland, is hosting a drive to collect new backpacks and essential classroom supplies to support its students.

Buying school supplies can be difficult for some families, especially if they’re already struggling to put food on the table. That’s why Prince George’s County is back with its annual Stuff TheBus Back to School Supply Drive.

As a part of the program, the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation will be collecting new backpacks and essential classroom supplies to support students in the county.

The opening event is Monday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at the Department of Public Works and Transportation’s headquarters in Largo, Md. The drive will run through Friday, August 16.

“The Stuff TheBus Back to School Supply Drive is one of our premiere events of the year. We are Prince George’s Proud to provide families with opportunities to receive backpacks and school supplies during these financially challenging times,” Michael D. Johnson, director of the Department of Public Works and Transportation, said in a news release.

Since the Stuff TheBus program began, they have collected and distributed tens of thousands of backpacks and other school supplies.

“We encourage residents to visit [the Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation] office in Largo and donate school supplies to help our students get ready for the upcoming school year,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said on her Instagram page.

The school year for students in Prince George’s County begins on August 26.

For students outside of Prince George’s County, Operation Backpack, run by the Volunteers of America’s Chesapeake & Carolinas chapter, continues to collect school supplies for D.C.-area students in need.

For more information on how to participate in Prince George’s Stuff TheBus program, visit their website or contact Angela Rouson, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works and Transportation, at AJRouson@co.pg.md.us.

