Local nonprofit leads ‘Operation Backpack’ to collect school supplies for students in need

Before school bells start ringing again next month, efforts are underway to gather all the necessary supplies for local students in need.

The faith-based nonprofit Volunteers of America’s Chesapeake & Carolinas chapter (VOACC) has conducted Operation Backpack for the past 14 years in the area to collect new school supplies like electronics, writing materials, backpacks and, in some cases, school uniforms.

“Now through Sept. 1, 2023, we’re working alongside the community to gather brand new backpacks, school supplies and funding for things like school uniforms, food … so our kids can make sure their nutrition is top notch and [they have] academic enrichment opportunities,” said Nicholle Granger, executive director of development and marketing with VOACC.

“Our goal is to help more than 3,000 homeless and underprivileged children in Maryland, D.C., Virginia and North Carolina.”

This summer, the nonprofit is partnering with Prince William County Police, Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office and Ikea stores in Woodbridge, Virginia, and College Park, Maryland. Collection bins will be set out Aug. 4 in the Woodbridge store and Aug. 18 in the College Park store so that shoppers can drop off their donations of new backpacks and school supplies.

There will also be donation bins at some of the law enforcement agencies’ facilities.

“Many of the children in our supportive housing and behavioral health programs will benefit from Operation Backpack, but we also partner with local Title I schools as well,” Granger said.

The group operates a 64-bed homeless shelter in the city of Alexandria.

They emphasized how the lingering economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic plus the economy’s downturn have increased their efforts to give back to those in need.

“Income-constrained families all across the board are finding it even more difficult to purchase what they need for their kids to be prepared for the first day of school,” Granger said.

People who want to help financially may donate online at VOACC’s Operation Backpack website.

