Prosecutors to review evidence this week after Md. crash claims NFL draftee Khyree Jackson, 2 others

A small tribute sits at the crash site near Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for NFL draftee Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates.

Jackson, 24, of Waldorf; Isaiah Hazel, 23, of Upper Marlboro; and Anthony Lytton Jr., 24, of Upper Marlboro, died following a crash involving three vehicles on northbound Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue and Presidential Parkway north of Dower House Road early Saturday morning.

Monday morning commuters along the northbound lanes of Route 4/Pennsylvania Avenue can spot the gnarled and gashed tree stump where the maroon Dodge Charger that was driven by Hazel crashed.

A gray Minnesota Vikings hat sits on top of the tree stump, a tribute of the team that drafted Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

Wreckage from the crash still surrounds that tree stump that sits between Route 4 and a closed access road. A large chunk of metal is also embedded into the tree trunk.

Jackson was the front seat passenger of the Charger. He and Hazel, who was driving the vehicle, died at the scene. Lytton was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo, where he also died.

Police said the crash involved two other cars, a silver Infinity Q50 and a silver Chevrolet Impala.

After a preliminary investigation, Maryland State police indicated the driver of the Infinity was heading north on Route 4 when her vehicle struck the Charger and the Impala “at a high rate of speed.”

That collision sent the Charger off the road striking multiple tree stumps.

The Prince George’s Co. State’s Attorney’s Office told WTOP that it “continues to work diligently” with Maryland State Police, who are conducting the investigation.

It said an “early evidentiary review” is scheduled for this week, as the investigation continues.

“No individuals have been charged yet. … We only have initial reports which do not include the BAC (blood alcohol content) which has to be developed from the medical records in this case. We have not yet received those yet. There is a need for more information about what exactly happened to collect sufficient evidence,” the Prince George’s Co. State’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement to WTOP.

State police said Saturday that investigators believed alcohol may have been a “contributing circumstance in the crash.”

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this report.

