‘Take Back the Park’ event held at site of ‘senior skip day’ shooting in Prince George’s Co.

An anti-gun violence event was held at a Greenbelt, Maryland, park 10 weeks after a 'senior skip day' shooting there left five teenagers wounded by gunfire.

An anti-gun violence event was held at a park in Greenbelt, Maryland on Saturday, 10 weeks following a ‘senior skip day’ shooting there that left five teenagers wounded by gunfire.

Rep. Glenn Ivey, D-Md., hosted Saturday’s 2 p.m. ‘Take Back the Park’ event that invited members of the community to gather at Schrom Hills Park to discuss the battle against gun violence, the safety of teenagers and the wider community.

“The community wants to reach out and stand together. We had a terrible incident at the park,” Ivey said. “We want to make sure we are doing everything we can to reach out to the community to fight gun violence.

A pair of boys, ages 14 and 16, were charged as adults with attempted first-degree murder and weapons charges after five teenagers were shot during a ‘senior skip day’ event that attracted approximately 500 students to the park on April 19.

Ivey told WTOP that he was pleased that U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared gun violence as a public health crisis on Tuesday.

“I think it’s high time we recognize that,” Ivey said. “The White House rolled out their task force to reduce gun violence, and we have a state equivalent too.”

He shared how those that have been touched by gun violence have come together to let their voices be heard.

“Sadly, we got a lot of groups. Frequently, mothers and other family members have lost someone due to gun violence. Some of them were shot themselves, but survived. … They are coming together to work for legislation at the state and federal level,” Ivey said.

Ivey believes that the issue won’t be solved overnight, but through teamwork a difference can be made.

“It took a long time to dig into this hole. We are going to have to work together to get

out,” he said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.