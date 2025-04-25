Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (e.g., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint.

A California-based travel expert said there is still time to get an ID from your state that complies with the new regulations. But you need to hurry.

Ben Komenkul, who owns the travel consulting company Ben’s Big Deal, says he’s nervous about what could happen on May 7.

“Even if you have your Real ID, you may find that the lines are extremely long,” he said. “I’m recommending for a domestic trip that you get there about two-and-a-half hours before the departure, and if it’s international, three-and-a-half hours.”

The regulations for the new ID have been in place since Congress passed a law back in 2005 tightening the guidelines to board airplanes. The law was first introduced in Congress after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The new IDs have a security-enhanced star in the upper right-hand corner to show they are compliant with the law.

“There are many folks out there who are unaware that they do not have a star at the top right-hand corner. That’s actually how you know if you have a Real ID or not,” Komenkul said.

That means the current state-issued driver’s licenses or other valid IDs will not be enough to fly or enter a federal government building.

There are some things you can do now, such as going to your local Department of Motor Vehicles and getting a compliant ID, even if it takes half a day to get it done.

“Depending on what state or what DMV system you’re looking at, you may be looking at very long lines,” he said.

If you have Global Entry, a military ID, certain government IDs, CLEAR or a valid passport, you’ll be OK. There are also some additional solutions.

Even with CLEAR…you’ll still have to present a REAL ID or some form of acceptable ID.

“People are going to be unaware when they get there and they’re going to need an alternate form of ID. In fact, there’s probably a passport or a secondary ID that everyone has, but they may not be aware that they need to bring it,” he said.

“Maybe you have a military ID, maybe you have a tribal ID. You can also use any of the Merchant Marine IDs, if you have any of those government IDs as well,” Komenkul added.

The key to getting through the airport on May 7 with a minimum of hassle means start planning now.

“The passport card is something that fits in your wallet. It’s much more convenient, and it also protects your privacy. It doesn’t have your address on there,” he said. “If you have CLEAR … you can be able to get through those lines quickly, at least until they clear this up.”

Since 2005, the government has issued several extensions when it comes to implementing the law, but now, Komenkul said, he doubts there’s any chance the government will issue another extension beyond May 7 for the new IDs.

