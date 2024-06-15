Live Radio
Man dead after overnight College Park house fire

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

June 15, 2024, 9:12 PM

College Park house fire
Firefighters were called to a single-family home on the 3500 block of De Pauw Place in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday morning. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
Officials said one man is in “very critical” condition after the blaze in Montgomery County, Maryland, on June 15, 2024. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue
(1/2)
College Park house fire

A man is dead following an overnight house fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a single-family home on the 3500 block of De Pauw Place in College Park shortly after 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, A Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman said the fire was “well advanced,” which suggested that it had been burning for a while.

Officials said one man, not yet identified, was in critical condition after the fire.

First responders took the man to a local hospital, but he died later Saturday. A spokesperson said another resident taken to a hospital was being treated for minor injuries.

In total, the fire displaced four adults.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid during the response.

Investigators are still determining a cause. A map showing the area where the fire took place is below.

