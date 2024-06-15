Man dead after overnight College Park house fire

A man is dead following an overnight house fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called to a single-family home on the 3500 block of De Pauw Place in College Park shortly after 5:15 a.m. When they arrived, A Prince George’s County Fire Department spokesman said the fire was “well advanced,” which suggested that it had been burning for a while.
Officials said one man, not yet identified, was in critical condition after the fire.
First responders took the man to a local hospital, but he died later Saturday. A spokesperson said another resident taken to a hospital was being treated for minor injuries.
In total, the fire displaced four adults.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid during the response.
Investigators are still determining a cause. A map showing the area where the fire took place is below.
