A new Prince George’s County law limits how much rent can go up each year

Many landlords are now limited on how much they can raise rent each year because of the new Permanent Rent Stabilization and Protection Act.

People gather outside the Prince George's County Council chambers as members introduce a rent stabilization bill in June 2024.(WTOP/John Domen) People gather outside the Prince George's County Council chambers as members introduce a rent stabilization bill in June 2024.(WTOP/John Domen) For some Prince George’s County renters in Maryland, annual rent increases just got a little more predictable.

Many landlords are now limited on how much they can raise rent each year because of the new Permanent Rent Stabilization and Protection Act.

Rent hikes are capped at 6% each year or the Consumer Price Index plus 3%, whichever is lower. That rate is even lower for anyone in age-restricted senior housing, capped at 4.5%.

But there are quite a few exceptions to the new law including:

Newly constructed units completed after Jan. 1, 2000

Units in medical facilities or temporary shelters owned by 501(c)(3)

organizations

organizations Owner-occupied group houses and religious properties

Hotels, motels, dormitories, and licensed assisted living facilities

Owner-occupied duplexes, accessory dwelling units, and certain condominiums

County officials say the goal of the act was to reach a fair balance of rent stabilize properties.

In a statement, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called the act “an important step in addressing the housing affordability challenges our residents face. This law will provide renters with the security they need, ensuring they are not burdened by steep rent hikes while landlords can continue to maintain their properties.”

The enforcement of the new law will be done by the Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement. Each year they will remind landlords and tenants of the rent increase limits.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.