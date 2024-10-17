Prince George’s Co. teacher faces life in prison for allegedly sexually abusing former student

A Prince George's County, Maryland, teacher accused of sexually abusing a former student was indicted by a federal grand jury for coercion and enticement of a child.

Editor’s note: The details of this article are graphic and some readers may find them disturbing.

Mark Edward Cobb, 44, a former teacher at Cooper Lane Elementary School in Landover Hills, Maryland, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, according to a Wednesday news release from prosecutors.

The federal grand jury returned the indictment on Sept. 26.

Cobb exchanged text messages with a nine-year-old girl, who was a former student, from approximately Jun. 19 through Jun. 25, according to the indictment.

He allegedly requested and received several explicit photos from the young girl.

When he was arrested in August, Cobb told police the young girl did send him sexually explicit images and that “he wanted to see how far she would go,” according to charging documents.

Federal prosecutors said during a search of Cobb’s home they found more videos of other children and a bag with several pairs of children’s underwear in it.

If convicted, Cobb faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and up to life in federal prison for coercion and enticement of a child and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

