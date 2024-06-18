ATV driver dead, passenger hospitalized following collision in Prince George’s Co.

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle is dead and his female passenger is hospitalized after a crash involving a pickup truck in Capitol Heights Monday night.

The driver of an all-terrain vehicle is dead and his female passenger is hospitalized after a crash involving a pickup truck in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Monday night.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 7500 block of Walker Mill Road, at Longleaf Drive, west of Walker Mill Regional Park, for a crash involving an ATV and a pickup truck around 10 p.m.

The adult male driver of the ATV was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

His female passenger “was taken to a hospital for treatment,” police said. Information about her injuries or condition were not provided.

According to police, the pickup truck driver was not injured and remained on the scene of the crash.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

A map of where the crash happened in below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.