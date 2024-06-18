Angela Alsobrooks campaign sign vandalized in Laurel

Police said the vandalized sign is located along Laurel-Bowie Road in the Prince George’s County section of Laurel.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Prince George’s County Police are investigating the defacing of a campaign sign for Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), which had a crosshair symbol drawn on her forehead and the letters “KKK” written on the bottom of the sign.

Alsobrooks, who is Black, would be the first woman and the first Black elected to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate if her campaign is successful this fall. The county executive is running in a tight race against former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

The crosshair symbol represents a target, and the three letters have historically been referenced to the white racist group known as the Ku Klux Klan.

Police said the vandalized sign is located along Laurel-Bowie Road in the Prince George’s County section of Laurel. A county police spokesman could not say Monday when the sign was reported, but Alsobrooks campaign spokesperson Gina Ford said she spotted the sign Monday.

“We were made aware of this very unsettling incident, and our paramount concern is Angela’s safety,” Ford said. “However, this sort of hateful threat will not deter Angela or her campaign.”

Hate, threats of violence, and racism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. They have no place in Maryland. https://t.co/q78B4KYnFo — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 17, 2024

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hogan said: “Hate, threats of violence, and racism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. They have no place in Maryland.”

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: editor@marylandmatters.org. Follow Maryland Matters on Facebook and X.