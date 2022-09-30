Prince George’s County schools propose new boundaries for elementary, middle schools

Prince George's County Public Schools has unveiled proposed boundary changes aimed at tackling the massive increase in enrollment in recent years, with more growth expected soon.

Since 2014, the school system has added some 11,000 students to classrooms around the county, and leaders expect another 7,000 students to enter the school system in the coming years.

The county published a map laying out the current boundaries for elementary and middle schools, as well as the proposed changes, should the board of education approve them.

Currently, Prince George’s County said that most schools are either over capacity or notably under capacity, with less than 27% of elementary schools and 33% of middle schools in the ideal range of 80% to 95% capacity.

While most of the more than 200 schools will see modest, if any, changes, some 15% of the elementary and middle schools will be adjusted by more than 100 kids.

If the proposed changes are approved, Concord Elementary in Capitol Heights and Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie would close after the 2024 school year, while Rose Valley Elementary in Fort Washington would close after the 2025 school year.

Two public hearings are set on the matter. The first is scheduled for Oct. 20, and the second will be held on Oct. 25.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposal in November.