Prince George’s Co. begins offering reimbursements for new security cameras

Maryland’s Prince George’s County is now taking applications for security camera reimbursement, roughly 13 months after initially approving the plan.

The rebate program offers residents, businesses and other organizations up to $200 for new camera system purchases, and $100 to help offset the subscription costs to store the video footage.

The bill that made the program possible is known as the Jayz Agnew Law, in honor of the 13-year-old who was shot and killed while raking leaves in his front yard in November 2022.

No residents on Agnew’s Hillcrest Heights block have a surveillance system facing out onto the street; to this day, Agnew’s killing remains unsolved.

Originally, the rebate program was intended to be countywide, but budget difficulties forced the county to narrow the scope of where it is being offered.

For now, the program will only be open to certain police-identified priority areas in Langley Park, as well as Walker Mill and Glassmanor, which are both within a few miles of Agnew’s neighborhood where he was fatally shot.

Anyone applying for the rebate must have purchased their cameras after July 1, 2023.

Applications will take between 45 and 90 days to be processed, according to the county.

