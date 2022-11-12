Young teen dies in Prince George’s Co. after being shot while raking leaves

A young teen has died after he was shot while raking leaves at his home in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A 13-year-old who was shot while raking leaves in his front yard in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has died.

Police said Jayz Agnew was shot on Jameson Street in Hillcrest Heights around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When officers found the boy they said he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

He received treatment at a hospital where he was in critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

In a statement, Prince George’s State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said police are continuing to investigate the shooting and have yet to identify a shooting suspect.

“We are heartbroken to hear that on November 11th 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was pronounced clinically dead after clinging to life in the hospital since Tuesday,” Braveboy said. “This bright, young man was shot and murdered while raking leaves in his family’s front yard in Hillcrest Heights.”

The Agnew family started a GoFundMe called “Justice 4 Jayz” to help cover legal and investigation fees.

“Our son Jayz was senselessly shot in the head while raking leaves in our front yard. Our Jayz is a loving gentle child. His only squabbles are with his little sister Aaliyah over video games,” Jayz’s parents wrote on the GoFundMe page.

In Braveboy’s statement, she called for an end to the violence.

“Too many beautiful lives have been taken away from families and our communities. Those who have been senselessly killed are not simply numbers, they are sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, friends, mentors and caretakers, all who are valuable to our communities,” Braveboy said.