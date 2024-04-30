‘Please come forward’: $25K reward offered after DC teen gunned down in Prince George’s Co.

A $25,000 reward is being offered and police are pleading for tips from the public after a D.C. teen was gunned down in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Prince George’s Police Chief Malik Aziz addresses the media on Wednesday, Aug. 22. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) Prince George’s Police Chief Malik Aziz addresses the media on Wednesday, Aug. 22. (WTOP/Michelle Basch) A $25,000 reward is being offered and police are pleading for tips from the public after a D.C. teen was gunned down in Prince George’s County, Maryland, earlier this month.

De’Marco Bradford, 16, was found shot and wounded along with another man in the 1000 block of Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill at about 9:55 p.m. on April 22, according to Prince George’s County police.

Both were rushed to the hospital where Bradford died several days later. The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive and to identify a suspect or suspects.

“Right now, we’re literally at ground zero in this investigation,” Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz told WTOP.

When asked whether the shooting was random or targeted or whether police are looking for more than one shooter, Aziz said police are only now getting to the point of being able to interview the only witness who they know of at this point.

“Our homicide detectives, they are used to doing a lot with a little and all they need is a little so we’re looking for any small piece of information,” Aziz said. “We’re asking people, please come forward, because this could have been your son.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s Crime Solvers online. Tipsters, who can remain anonymous, can also call 1-866-411-8477 and refer to case number 24-0023153.

Regarding a rise in violent crime involving young people in the county, Aziz said, “We’re going through some kind of cycle that is negative that I’m hoping that we can get out of it.”

On Monday, police in Greenbelt, Maryland, announced two teens — a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — had been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting earlier this month that wounded five people during a “senior skip day” event at a city park.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.