10-year-old boy critically injured in Bowie house fire, officials say

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition Monday after a home in Bowie, Maryland, caught fire overnight, Prince George’s County Fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a single-family house fire in the 16200 block of Penn Manor Lane in Bowie just after 1 a.m. A woman was inside the building with her two children and all three were taken to the hospital, according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

The child who was critically injured is a 10-year-old boy, fire department spokesman Alan Doubleday told WTOP.

The second child is unharmed, and the woman is being evaluated, officials said. There was no further information about their identities available.

It’s believed the fire started in an second-floor bedroom and spread into the attic and down to the first floor, Doubleday said. No one was inside the bedroom when the fire began.

The flames were extinguished overnight shortly after fire officials arrived at the house.

