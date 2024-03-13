Teen is 6th person charged in shootout killing of toddler in Prince George’s Co.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with a shootout in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last month that left a 2-year-old boy dead, police said Wednesday.

The teen, from Beltsville, is now the sixth person charged with murder in the toddler’s death.

The shooting happened the night of Feb. 8 in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park. According to police, two groups exchanged gunfire, striking 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres and his 17-year-old mother, who were walking nearby. The toddler’s mother survived.

Following their decision to deny juvenile detention for two other teens charged in the case, Prince George’s County prosecutors said the shooting may have been tied to gang activity.

Five others have been charged in the case: 25-year-old Nilson Granados-Trejo, a 15-year-old boy from Takoma Park, a 16-year-old boy from Hyattsville and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios and 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., both of Lewisdale.

All five, along with the 17-year-old charged Wednesday, are charged with first-degree murder.

The 17-year-old is being held in Prince George’s County without bond.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers online.

