5th suspect arrested and charged with murder in Md. toddler’s death

A fifth person is facing murder charges in connection with this month's alleged shootout in Prince George's County, Maryland, that led to the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Nilson Granados-Trejo, 25, of no fixed address, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Poou-Caceres. The boy’s 17-year-old mother was also hit by stray gunfire but survived.

The shooting happened the night of Feb. 8 in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street in Langley Park. According to police, two groups exchanged gunfire, striking the toddler and his mother, who were walking nearby.

Four others have been charged in the case: a 15-year-old boy from Takoma Park, a 16-year-old boy from Hyattsville and 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios and 33-year-old Israel Fuentes, Jr., both of Lewisdale.

All four face murder charges. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy has indicated the case may be connected to gang activity.

Granados-Trejo is being held in Prince George’s County without bond.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers online.

