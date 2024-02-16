Live Radio
2 teenage boys charged with murder in fatal shooting of Md. toddler

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

February 16, 2024, 3:01 PM

Two Maryland teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a toddler in the Langley Park neighborhood of Prince George’s County earlier this month.

A 15-year-old boy from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old boy from Hyattsville are charged as adults with first- and second-degree murder in the case, police said Friday.

Prince George’s County police said two groups exchanged gunfire outside an apartment complex the night of Feb. 8. A 2-year-old boy, Jeremy Poou-Caceres, and his 17-year-old mother were walking nearby and struck by stray bullets. Both were taken to the hospital, where the toddler later died.

Police arrested two other men last week in connection with the toddler’s killing. Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, and Israel Fuentes Jr., 33, both face murder charges and are being held without bond.

The two teenagers, who are now in custody, were part of a group separate from Turcios and Fuentes, police said.

Earlier this week, investigators also released video of two other “persons of interest” in the case. Police are still searching for those individuals. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to arrests and indictments in the case.

Prince George’s County police are still seeking the above “persons of interest” in connection with the recent shooting death of a 2-year-old boy. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police Department)

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

