The Washington International Horse Show returns to Upper Marlboro

The Washington International Horse Show is galloping around Showplace Arena through the rest of the weekend. The show is returning to Upper Marlboro, Maryland, for the second straight year. The annual event draws about 10,000 people and $9 million to the Prince George's County economy. This year, riders have come from as far away as Germany, the Netherlands, Israel and Australia. The show begins as early as 8 a.m. through Sunday and it's free to attend in the daytime. Tickets are required for the evening sessions and can be bought online or at the arena's box office.

The Washington International Horse Show is galloping around Showplace Arena through the rest of the weekend, as it returns to Upper Marlboro, Maryland, for the second year in a row.

The annual event draws about 10,000 people and $9 million to the Prince George’s County economy, with riders coming from all over the world to compete and people coming to see the horses.

“This is one of the major, major championships,” said Vicki Lowell, president of the WIHS. “This is, in fact, the only indoor, five-star level competition in the country.”

This year, riders have come from as far away as Germany, the Netherlands, Israel and Australia. But Caitlyn Hill only had to travel from Baltimore to compete again.

“It’s very special,” Hill said. “I worked all year long and I look forward to it every year. My horse feels really great in this ring and it’s so well done.”

She’ll be riding a horse named Cody, who actually belongs to her friend.

“It’s really nice that we get to share him together,” she said. “He is such a sweet and caring horse. He always takes care of me. I definitely do get nervous, and he never puts a foot down wrong and I’m so grateful for him.”

She competes in events from Vermont down to Florida, but Hill said she’s excited to be able to ride in front of family and friends.

“It’s really nice being able to show here in Maryland and represent Maryland,” she said.

The show begins as early as 8 a.m. through Sunday and it’s free to attend in the daytime. Tickets are required for the evening sessions and can be bought online or at the arena’s box office. Kids Day is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is also free.

“They (kids) can take pony rides. They can groom a pony. They can kiss a pony. They can jump over the jumps themselves. We have mini jumps for them,” Lowell said. “And you can walk around the grounds and you can see them (riders) warming up there in the barns. You know, there’s just lots of opportunity to see the horses really up close and personal.”

County tourism officials note that the horse industry has about a $2 billion impact statewide every year.

“Maryland has a very, very rich history of horses, whether it’s fox hunting, racing, showing horses are very much a part of the agricultural scene in Maryland,” Lowell said.