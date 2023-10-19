Students and parents rally to demand return of Prince George’s Co. high school principal

Students are planning to rally at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Thursday morning in response to the removal of the school's principal, Gorman Brown.

The new superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools had scheduled a town hall at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale, Maryland, several weeks ago, but when he showed up at the event last night, he knew a lot of the discussion would focus on something that happened this week.

House addressed the hot button issue right away, saying he knew there was a lot of support for principal Brown, who was put on leave for reasons that haven’t been made public yet.

“I know that Dr. Brown is not just any principal, any leader, but a longtime leader of this specific community who is widely loved and respected by many in the community,” said House. “So, with that being said to parents, students and community members here tonight who may be frustrated, who may be hurt, or have specific questions, I acknowledge your feelings and I can really assure you that the school system is committed to resolving this personnel matter. We’ll provide updates as we’re able to do so.”

For the parents and students who spoke, the only update they wanted to hear was that Brown would return to his position.

“I’m asking you guys to bring him back,” said Phyllis Wright, the first parent who spoke. “This is my first year here with my daughter. And we’re very pleased with his services.”

Students who spoke were even more fired up.

“Dr. Brown, our school’s principal, is a true embodiment of leadership and goodwill,” said one student who said she was a senior at Flowers. “His dedication to our school community has been unwavering and unquestionably deserves to retain his position.”

She, and later another student, led people in the room in a chant saying “Hey, hey, don’t delay. Dr. Brown is here to stay.'”

Every time someone at the mic said that, it was repeated by the crowd.

“I also want to join my voice to the student leaders in this building and strongly request that Dr. Gorman Brown be returned to his community,” said another parent named Philimena Owoma. “Dr. Brown is a strong caring leader who has heavily impacted the school community in a positive way. Please return him to this community,” she said.

“There’s lot of cracks and problems within PGCPS,” said another woman, who didn’t give her name. “I know you’re new. But I’m here to tell you that Dr. Brown is not one of them. Get our principal back to working for our kids.”