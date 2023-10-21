Live Radio
Former Prince George’s Co. day care worker sentenced to 10 years in prison for child abuse

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

October 21, 2023, 4:46 PM

A former Oxon Hill, Maryland, day care worker, who was seen on video kicking a child and removing a chair from under a child at her facility, has received a sentence of 10 years in prison, suspending all but two years in the case.

Kayla Greenwell, 23, plead guilty to two counts of misdemeanor assault in the second-degree, Greenwell’s attorney Max Frizalone told WTOP. The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office originally charged her with three counts of second-degree assault.

Prosecutors decided not to take the case to the circuit court to proceed with child abuse charges in the case. The prosecutors would have had to prove Greenwell’s actions caused injuries to the children for the felony case to proceed.

Oxon Hill Early Learning Center, where the incidents happened, is now closed.

In the video, which was posted in April and soon went viral, Greenwell is seen kicking a chair out from under a child, who was 3 years old at the time, and also kicking another young child around a napping area.

