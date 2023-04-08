Oxon Hill day care employee fired after video depicts alleged abuse

An employee at a day care in Oxon Hill, Maryland, is out of a job and is being investigated by Prince George’s County police after video surfaced that seems to show her abusing kids.

A video posted online appears to show the employee picking up, slamming and tripping kids at the Oxon Hill Center For Early Learning.

It appears that she recorded some of the alleged abuse on her phone.

Prince George’s County police told WTOP the department is aware of the video.

“We are investigating,” police said in a statement said. “The detectives did see the video and they know the identity of the person in the video. They will be attempting to make contact.”

Ledarra White’s 3-year-old son attends the day care and she says that she’s considering pulling her child out.

“They come to school, [it’s] supposed to be for a learning environment in somewhere safe while their parents are away at work,” White told WTOP.

The day care sent a letter to families that says they immediately took action and fired the employee. The letter also says the day care reported the incident to child protective services and police.

“Hopefully, she gets everything she deserves,” White said. “Those are innocent kids.”

I’m not sharing the video of the children being seemingly abused at this day care in Oxon Hill. But I reached out to the center who said the woman on camera no longer works there & “they are following protocol.” PGPD is here on scene @WTOP pic.twitter.com/vc196K1vY3 — Cheyenne Corin ✨ (@CheyenneCorin) April 7, 2023

The day care also said all background checks for the employee were conducted and came back clear.

Police said they’re talking with parents and the person in the video.