Body found along highway on-ramp in Prince George’s Co.

A body was found along a highway on-ramp in Prince George’s County Tuesday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.

The body was found on the grass along the on-ramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue (Maryland Route 5) in Clinton at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police said. Emergency medical personnel from Prince George’s County pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The person has not been identified.

Troopers from the Crash Team are assisting Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The road was temporarily closed while investigators examined the scene, but has since reopened.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the body was found.

