Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Body found along highway…

Body found along highway on-ramp in Prince George’s Co.

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

August 2, 2023, 9:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A body was found along a highway on-ramp in Prince George’s County Tuesday afternoon, according to Maryland State Police.

The body was found on the grass along the on-ramp from Woodyard Road to southbound Branch Avenue (Maryland Route 5) in Clinton at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police said. Emergency medical personnel from Prince George’s County pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The person has not been identified.

Troopers from the Crash Team are assisting Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South Region with the investigation, which is ongoing.

The road was temporarily closed while investigators examined the scene, but has since reopened.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the body was found.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle. Before joining WTOP, she covered local Connecticut news at the Rivereast News Bulletin and reported on Congress

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up