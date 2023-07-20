Prince George’s Co. man who shot and killed popular Md. boxer sentenced to 80 years in prison

The man who shot and killed a popular Maryland boxer in front of his family on Christmas Eve in 2021 was sentenced to 80 years behind bars Thursday afternoon.

Markell Lewis, 25, of Clinton, Maryland, admitted to police that he shot Danny Kelly Jr., in what prosecutors said was a road rage incident.

The shooting happened on Saint Barnabas Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland. That’s where prosecutors said Kelly asked Lewis to slow down. He was driving with his fiancee and three children at the time.

Lewis then opened fire, shooting Kelly in front of his family, according to law enforcement. Kelly was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

“He wasn’t just a father, or a friend, or son. He was an active member of the community as well,” Kelly’s cousin Alexia Booze told WTOP while standing outside the Prince George’s County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

“Justice was served today,” she said, holding back tears. “And we have to be OK with that.”

Lewis, who has been behind bars since Dec. 27, 2022, was convicted on numerous counts, including second degree murder, first degree assault on Kelly’s fiancee and each of his three children, and discharging a firearm that had been used in a burglary.

Altogether, he faces 80 years in prison, but he could be subject to more time if he violates any conditions of his sentencing.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy told WTOP the typical sentence for this type of crime would be between 25 and 30 years, but this heavier sentence was imposed by the judge with good reason.

“That’s because she recognized the heinousness of the act that occurred on that day,” Braveboy said.

“They went through [what] no family should ever have to go through,” she said, referencing the struggle Kelly’s family has been through since he died. “The murder took place in front of children. How cold and callous can one person be?”

Kelly, who was known as “Smooth” in the boxing arena, had a successful, yearslong career, over which he amassed a 10-3-1 record. He won his final fight in 2019. The family said he was on his way to revitalizing that career for one last run.

“He can’t come back. We can’t bring him back. So there will never be a closure,” said another of Kelly’s cousins, Andrea West, who was also present for Lewis’ sentencing. “But as far as — we got someone off the streets, that is a danger to the community — that’s the closure for us.”

