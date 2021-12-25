Man fatally shot in Prince George’s Co. while driving girlfriend, 3 children to Christmas dinner

A 30-year old man was fatally shot in Temple Hills, Maryland, as he was driving his girlfriend and three children to a holiday dinner on Christmas Eve.

A statement from Prince George’s County Police Department says that around 4:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, Daniel Kelly Jr. of Clinton, Md., his girlfriend and his three children were heading northbound around the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road when another vehicle pulled up alongside Kelly’s SUV and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said Kelly was unresponsive in the driver’s seat and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Kelly’s girlfriend and children were not injured in the shooting, the police statement said.

Detectives with PGPD are working to identify the suspect and vehicle involved with the shooting and if the shooting could be a random case of road rage.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends,” Acting Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division said. “He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday. St. Barnabas Road is a heavily-traveled roadway.”

Blazer said that the department is committed to getting answers for family members and said that even anonymous information would be accepted. PGPD is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call PGPD detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

You can also use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 21-0059930.

Approximate location of Christmas Eve shooting:

