Prince George’s Co. police still looking for killer of pro boxer shot in car on Christmas Eve

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said they’re still looking for whoever shot and killed a man driving with his family on Christmas Eve.

The shooting happened on St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills, Maryland. Police believe it may have been the culmination of a road rage incident.

The victim, 30-year-old Danny Kelly of Clinton, was driving when he was shot. His girlfriend was in the passenger seat next to him, and his three kids were in the back seat. None of them were injured.

Kelly was a professional boxer.

“It’s been kind of like hell for me,” said Daryl Brown, who knew Kelly for almost 15 years.

Brown was Kelly’s boxing coach when he recalled Kelly coming into the gym as a 300 pound 16-year-old. He said that hearing the news “basically ruined [his] Christmas.”

“Danny was a remarkable guy,” said Brown. “I thought there was really something special about him as a person and as a boxer. He was a special kid. Every now and then, you get one that comes along that’s got the goods.”

Brown said their connection was so strong, acknowledging his role as Godfather of Kelly’s oldest child.

“He was a gentle giant. He’s a real good person, had a real good heart,” said Brown. “Family man, if you needed him, he was there for you. He was my friend outside of boxing. Whenever I needed him, he was there. He was right there for me.”

Brown said the two were preparing for Kelly’s comeback in the ring after a roughly two-year absence. They were even starting to work with a new promoter. Brown says Kelly’s kids were also a big part of that comeback.

“They took all that away,” said Brown. “If you’ve seen Danny, you’ve seen the kids. I’d often ask the man ‘why would you bring the kids to the gym? You can’t bring them to the job.’ We’d have conversations about that but when you’ve seen him, you’ve seen them.

Police hope someone will be able to help them crack the case. So far, no arrest has been made.