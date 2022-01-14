CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Clinton man arrested for…

Clinton man arrested for fatal Christmas Eve shooting of pro boxer

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince George’s County police said Friday they’ve arrested a Clinton, Maryland, man for the fatal shooting of a pro boxer on Christmas Eve.

Markell Lewis, 25, faces 36 charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder in the death of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr.

Police said the motive was road rage, and that Lewis confessed to the Temple Hills shooting.

“Our detectives were resolute in their determination to find Mr. Kelly’s killer who had no regard for anyone’s life when he opened fire on Christmas Eve. We hope this arrest offers his devastated family a bit of comfort as they continue to mourn this loss,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a statement.

The shooting happened on Dec. 24, when Kelly was driving northbound on St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills with his girlfriend and three children to a holiday dinner around 4:40 p.m. An SUV pulled up alongside Kelly’s truck, and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

Detectives said the SUV was a GMC Envoy, and that a family member of Lewis is the registered owner.

According to police, Lewis was later arrested on Dec. 27 on St. Barnabas Road for felon in possession of a gun. The gun that was recovered was linked to Kelly’s shooting death.

Police said they arrested Lewis on Thursday at his home in Clinton. He’s being held without bond.

Authorities are still looking for the GMC Envoy.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Reference case number 21-0059930.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up