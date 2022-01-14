Clinton man arrested for fatal Christmas Eve shooting of pro boxer

Prince George's County police said Friday they've arrested a Clinton, Maryland, man for the fatal shooting of a pro boxer on Christmas Eve.

Markell Lewis, 25, faces 36 charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and multiple counts of attempted murder in the death of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr.

Police said the motive was road rage, and that Lewis confessed to the Temple Hills shooting.

“Our detectives were resolute in their determination to find Mr. Kelly’s killer who had no regard for anyone’s life when he opened fire on Christmas Eve. We hope this arrest offers his devastated family a bit of comfort as they continue to mourn this loss,” Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a statement.

The shooting happened on Dec. 24, when Kelly was driving northbound on St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills with his girlfriend and three children to a holiday dinner around 4:40 p.m. An SUV pulled up alongside Kelly’s truck, and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

Detectives said the SUV was a GMC Envoy, and that a family member of Lewis is the registered owner.

According to police, Lewis was later arrested on Dec. 27 on St. Barnabas Road for felon in possession of a gun. The gun that was recovered was linked to Kelly’s shooting death.

Police said they arrested Lewis on Thursday at his home in Clinton. He’s being held without bond.

Authorities are still looking for the GMC Envoy.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Reference case number 21-0059930.