Man fatally shot near Prince George’s Co. funeral home

October 22, 2024, 12:47 PM

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning while he was driving near a funeral home in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The shooting happened just before 9:25 a.m. The man was driving on 75th Avenue toward Landover Road when he was shot outside J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers found the man dead inside his car a short distance away, on Old Landover Road.

According to police, multiple suspects fled the scene in a car. Authorities did not offer an additional description of the vehicle or suspects.

Police urged anyone with information on the shooting to call the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred:

google map image
A Google Maps view of J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home in Prince George’s County, Maryland. A man was fatally shot nearby on the morning of Oct. 22, 2024. (Courtesy Google Maps)

