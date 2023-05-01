Prince George’s Co. Public Schools celebrates ‘Decision Day’ for Class of 2023

About 3,000 Prince George’s County Public School graduating seniors spent the morning at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie celebrating what was called “Decision Day,” a first-time event held by the county to honor the class of 2023.

About 3,000 Prince George’s County Public School graduating seniors spent the morning at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie celebrating “Decision Day.” (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen About 3,000 Prince George’s County Public School graduating seniors spent the morning at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie celebrating “Decision Day.” (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen About 3,000 Prince George’s County Public School graduating seniors spent the morning at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie celebrating “Decision Day.” (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen About 3,000 Prince George’s County Public School graduating seniors spent the morning at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie celebrating “Decision Day.” (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

About 3,000 Prince George’s County, Maryland, Public School graduating seniors spent Monday morning at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie celebrating what was called “Decision Day,” a first-time event held by the county to honor the class of 2023.

It was part pep rally and part career fair.

Students could grab food, take a 360-degree photo with their friends, and sign banners celebrating the imminent end of their high school careers. But they could also stop and talk with representatives of the three colleges in Prince George’s County, as well as reps from the county’s Fire and EMS department and some municipal police departments. The military, trade schools and other employers were also in attendance.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it, and we wanted our students to understand how important they are,” said Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson. “Today we’re celebrating them before they walk across the stage in three weeks.”

For some students in attendance, most of their more immediate decisions have already been made. But it doesn’t mean they weren’t enjoying the atmosphere.

“This, I did not expect,” said Caleb Winters, a senior at Largo High School getting ready to attend the University of Maryland this fall. “It’s a huge celebration. I’m glad that they did this.”

Another student, Mia Haskins, who is about to graduate from College Park Academy, was wearing her Towson University sweatshirt.

“They’re just getting us excited for college,” said Haskins. “I’m excited. I’m the first person to go from my family, so I’m excited.”

And that seemed to be the main point of the event.

“This represents the true meaning of what we come to work for every single day,” said Goldson. “For many of these students, this is a culminating event for them, after 13 years of education. And they’re making a decision that’s going to change the rest of their lives. We want them to know this is important to us.”

Goldson said she also wanted the kids to have some fun, “because real life starts right after graduation. Ask their parents,” she said with a laugh.