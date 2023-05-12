Live Radio
Man fatally shot near Prince George’s Co. elementary school

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

May 12, 2023, 11:30 AM

A man was fatally shot outside an elementary school Thursday evening in District Heights, Maryland.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in a parking lot at North Forestville Elementary School on Ritchie Road.

Police said when officers arrived, Kendall Batson, 18, of District Heights, was on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Batson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said they’re investigating to find out who shot and killed Batson and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Below is a map where the shooting took place:

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

