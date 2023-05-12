Man fatally shot near Prince George’s Co. elementary school

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in a parking lot at North Forestville Elementary School near Ritchie Road.

Listen now to WTOP News

A man was fatally shot outside an elementary school Thursday evening in District Heights, Maryland.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in a parking lot at North Forestville Elementary School on Ritchie Road.

Police said when officers arrived, Kendall Batson, 18, of District Heights, was on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Batson was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said they’re investigating to find out who shot and killed Batson and a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Below is a map where the shooting took place: